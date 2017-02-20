Man charged with terror offences

A man has been charged with a string of terrorism offences, including encouraging support for Islamic State.

Kamran Sabir Hussain, 39, from Knightsbridge Way, Tunstall, in the city of Stoke on Trent, is accused in connection with his work at a mosque, West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Hussain is charged with two counts of addressing a meeting at the mosque in Tunstall, with the alleged purpose being to "encourage support for a proscribed organisation, namely Islamic State, or to further its activities".

The other six counts accuse him of publishing a statement - a sermon to a congregation - in which he "intended or was reckless as to whether members of the public would be, directly or indirectly encouraged or otherwise induced by the statement to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism".

The charges relate to a period of time from about June 24 2016 to about September 16 2016.

Police said Hussain's arrest on February 14 was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public's safety.

The force said anyone with any information or concerns regarding this investigation should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321.