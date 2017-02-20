Britain beats Ibiza to bask in warmest day of year so far

Temperatures have hit 18.3C (64.9F) as the country basks in the warmest day of the year so far - beating the likes of Ibiza, southern Spain and the whole of France.

The record temperature was logged at Kew Gardens, west London, where visitors enjoyed temperatures 10 degrees warmer than Milan at 8C (46.4F).

Northolt, north west London, also recorded 18.3C (64.9F), which marks the warmest day of the winter so far.

Britons abroad might be wishing they stayed at home, as Alicante reached 14.8C (58.6F), Menorca 17.1C (62.8F) and Ibiza 15.1C (59.2F), according to forecaster MeteoGroup.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport saw 18.1C (64.6F), and Marham, Norfolk 17.5C (63.5F).

The warm temperatures were mainly to be found in London - Edinburgh reached 13.7C (56.7F), Exeter 13.6C (56.5F), and Blackpool 10C (50F).

Nicola Maxey, a Met Office spokeswoman, said the balmy temperatures were caused by tropical Atlantic air sweeping across the country.

"From tomorrow temperatures start dropping - much more near the average temperature for the time of year," she said.

She added that by the end of the week temperatures could be closer to single figures, with London expected to reach 10C (50F).

Monday's high edges towards the highest February temperature since records began - 19.7C (67.5F) at Greenwich Observatory in south-east London, on February 13 1998.