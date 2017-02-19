Murder investigation launched after man is shot dead in Sheffield street

Murder detectives are probing the fatal street shooting of a 23-year-old man in Sheffield.

The young victim was said to have been shot in the chest while on his way to a family celebration near the Upperthorpe area of the city .

Named locally as Aseel, friends described him as a "decent guy" who was "always approachable".

Detectives have appealed for information over the killing, the latest in a spate of s hootings to hit the city in recent weeks.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 1.35pm on Saturday to Daniel Hill, Walkley, where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

Armed police flooded the street while paramedics took the victim to hospital where he died soon after.

Senior investigating officer Joanne Bates said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation however a murder investigation has now been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

"Extra patrols have been put in place in the area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with information about the incident is urged to report it to an officer."

According to locals the man was shot in or near to a black Mercedes which appeared to be the focus for forensics officers.

The victim was a member of a family who lived nearby and relatives rushed to try to help him, neighbours said.

Distraught relatives were later seen gathering at the scene.

One bystander, Abdul Asker, told the Sheffield Star he was a friend of the family.

He said: "He was a decent guy. He was smiling all the time and was always approachable and ready to listen.

"We're stunned by his sudden death, which is very sad news for the whole community here.

"Hopefully the people who did this will be brought to justice."

The shooting happened near the commercial centre of Upperthorpe, where a number of shops and cafes are located.

One man said: "Upperthorpe has had its problems but it's been better recently. I've never heard of a shooting here. I'm shocked."

On Monday, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured when he was shot in the street in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield.

Earlier this month, a pensioner couple were left in shock when shots were fired through their living room window in the Southey Green area of the city.

The incident was almost certainly a case of a gunman getting the wrong house, police said.

The shooting followed two more in January which both involved shots being fired at houses in the same street in High Green, Sheffield.

Anyone with information about Saturday's killing is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 571 of 18 February.