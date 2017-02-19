Man and woman die of 'knife wounds' following disturbance

A man and woman have died after a disturbance at a home in Hertfordshire, police said.

The woman's body was found with stab wounds at the property in Turners Hill in Cheshunt after police were called at 1.15 on Sunday.

A man found badly hurt with knife wounds at the same location also died later at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.

A spokeswoman said the force was not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the double-death.

The Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "When police arrived at the address they found a woman had been stabbed and had tragically passed away.

"A man was also found to be at the property with knife wounds. He also tragically passed away shortly after at the scene."

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust said it sent four vehicles, including two ambulances, plus the Herts Air Ambulance to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "Crews assessed two patients, but sadly both died at scene."