Twin Peaks actor Warren Frost dies aged 91 after long illness

Twin Peaks actor Warren Frost has died at the age of 91.

Frost, the father of the cult drama's co-creator Mark Frost, played Dr Will Hayward in the original TV series and the upcoming sequel.

He also had recurring roles on comedy show Seinfield and legal drama Matlock.

In a statement, Mark Frost said: "We're saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost.

"From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others.

"We're grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did."

Frost died after a lengthy illness, his family said.

He reprised his Twin Peaks role for the follow-up to the classic 90s series, which is due to air on Sky Atlantic in May.

He portrayed Mr Ross in Seinfield, the father to George Costanza's ill-fated fiancee Susan, and played pal Billy to Matlock star Andy Griffith's character.

Frost is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia, his three children - Mark, Scott and Lindsay - and three grandchildren.