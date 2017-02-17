Police officer sacked over sharing pornographic images

A police officer has been sacked after sharing a pornographic image with a senior colleague and telling her she looked like the model.

Pc Mark Scruby, 38, also showed the X-rated image to other colleagues, again insisting the model bore a resemblance to the senior officer.

The officer also viewed and shared a pornographic video, from which the image had been taken, his force said. All the allegations took place while he was on duty.

Pc Scruby, a Sussex Police officer for 14 years, was dismissed for gross misconduct last year but re-joined the force following a police appeals tribunal.

But the tribunal gave the force permission to hold another hearing. And at a misconduct hearing for the same allegations, the officer was dismissed without notice at force HQ in Lewes for his "considered, targeted" actions.

He showed colleagues from the Mid Sussex neighbourhood team an explicit image while on duty, and sent his colleague a doctored version via WhatsApp.

Sussex Police said Pc Scruby accepted the factual allegations and admitted the matters amounted to a breach of standards of authority, respect and courtesy.

But he contested that comments made by his supervising officer amounted to a "promise" in law not to take the matter any further.

Professional Standards Department supervisor Martin Sapwell said: "We expect the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for Sussex Police and we will always investigate any allegations of conduct that do not meet those standards.

"Pc Scruby's series of actions were considered, targeted and not simply a one-off moment of thoughtlessness. Each incident compounded the previous and brought distress to the colleague who he targeted.

"This case highlights our determination not to allow the name of Sussex Police to be tainted, nor bring into disrepute the enormous amount of good work carried out day-to-day by thousands of hard-working and enormously dedicated police officers and staff."