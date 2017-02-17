Ex-hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and wife to be honoured over Rio success

Former Great Britain hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and her wife will be honoured today for helping the national team win gold at the Rio Olympics.

Kate, who will be awarded an OBE, and partner Helen, who will receive an MBE, are being recognised for outstanding careers on the hockey pitch.

The married couple were part of the Great Britain team that beat the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final and Kate has now retired from international hockey.

They will be recognised alongside six Paralympic swimmers who won gold medals in the pool at the Rio Games, with all due to be awarded MBEs.

Swimmer Ellie Robinson, 15, who was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, won gold in the 50 metre butterfly S6 event.

Like namesake swimmer Ellie Simmonds she has achondroplasia (dwarfism) and was inspired to take the sport seriously by her team-mate.

Other recipients during the Buckingham Palace investiture, hosted by the Prince of Wales, include Hannah Russell who won golds in the 100m backstroke S12 and the 50m freestyle S12.

Alice Tai, Claire Cashmore and Steph Millward, three members of the quartet which won the 34 point 4x100 medley relay in a world record time, will also be recognised as will Susie Rodgers who came first in the 50m butterfly S7 event.

Broadcaster Maggie Philbin, chief executive and co-founder of TeenTech which promotes science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) as careers to teenagers, will be awarded an OBE.

The former Swap Shop and Tomorrow's World presenter is president of the Institute of Engineering Design, Chair of the UK Digital Skills Taskforce and serves on the Stem Commission for Haringey.