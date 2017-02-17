Barrister banned after conviction for harassing vulnerable partner

A barrister has been disbarred from the profession after being convicted of harassing his vulnerable partner.

Sanjay Roy, who practised family law from Northampton Chambers, was stripped of the right to practise at a Bar Tribunal and Adjudication Service (BTAS) hearing on Friday, it said.

He was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Nottingham Crown Court in July after pleading guilty to putting a woman in fear of violence by harassment.

Roy made his partner, Bebe Taylor Willcutt, refer to him as "master" during a controlling relationship, the court heard.

He was said to have beaten his victim with a belt buckle, poured iced water on her head, as well as taking over her Facebook page and accessing her email and bank accounts.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB), which brought the disciplinary proceedings against Roy, said: "A conviction for putting a person in fear of violence is a serious matter.

"This behaviour is likely to diminish the confidence the public has in Mr Roy and the barrister profession in general.

"The tribunal's decision to disbar Mr Roy reflects the nature of his actions."

Roy, who was called to the bar in 2011, has been suspended from practice since August 2016, the BSB said.

He is able to appeal the tribunal's decision.