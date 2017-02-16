Blue star Lee Ryan 'to ruffle feathers' as he joins EastEnders

Blue singer Lee Ryan is to join the cast of EastEnders as Albert Square's latest bad boy.

The musician, who had hits including All Rise and One Love with the boy band, will "ruffle feathers and break hearts" as new character 'Woody' Woodward when he arrives in Walford in the spring.

Ryan, 33, said he was "excited" about his short stint in the BBC soap, adding: "Woody is the best role I could have wished to play".

He added: "He's a brilliant character and it's clear he's been leading a full and colourful life.

"I can't wait for people to see what he's like for themselves. Everyone at EastEnders has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I'm sure we're going to have a lot of fun."

Ryan's venture into the land of soaps comes after bandmate Duncan James joined the cast of Hollyoaks last year as handsome policeman Ryan Knight.

EastEnders executive producer Sean O'Connor said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lee Ryan to Walford as 'Woody' Woodward.

"Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots.

"He's going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there's a great deal to look forward to as soon as he bursts onto the square.

"Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straight away we wanted him for the role."