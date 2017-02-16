Aslef union members reject deal in Southern Railway dispute

The Southern Railway dispute has dramatically flared up after members of the drivers' union rejected a deal aimed at resolving a long-running row over driver-only trains.

Aslef said a proposed resolution to the dispute was rejected by 54.1% in a turnout of 72%.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: "We understand and support the decision arrived at democratically by our members and will now work to deliver a resolution in line with their expectations."

Aslef said 953 ballot papers were sent out, with 693 returned. There were 317 votes in favour (45.9%) of the proposed deal, and 374 against (54.1%), with two invalid papers.

The union's leaders had agreed the deal during 11 days of talks held at the headquarters of the TUC, which ended earlier this month.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are also embroiled in a bitter row with Southern over staffing and are set to stage a 24-hour strike on February 22.

Nick Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Southern's owners, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: "Naturally we're saddened and hugely disappointed, as will be our passengers, with today's decision by drivers, particularly as the agreement carried the full support and recommendation of the Aslef leadership.

"We now need to understand the issues which led to this outcome and we'll be seeking to meet with the union as soon as possible to see how we can agree a way forward."