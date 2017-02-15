Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Rhys, eight

Police officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of an eight-year-old boy who has been missing for more than five hours.

Eight-year-old Rhys Miller from Lewisham was last seen at around 5pm on Wednesday in Idonia Street, Deptford, south east London, the Met said.

Given his age Scotland Yard said they are "extremely concerned for his welfare" and are appealing for help in tracing him.

He is described as a mixed raced boy with short curly hair.

It is believed Rhys was wearing a black jacket, black trousers with white paint marks, a grey and white pinstripe wool knitted jumper, a long sleeved Mario t-shirt, black gloves and blue and black Kicker shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of the youngster is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC