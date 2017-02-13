Man accused of killing banker goes on trial

A man accused of killing a banker in a fight outside a taxi rank will go on trial later.

Oliver Dearlove, 30, died after allegedly being attacked while waiting for a cab on a night out in Blackheath, south-east London, on August 28 last year.

Trevor Timon, 31, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, south-east London, is accused of killing him with a single punch after hitting the victim's friend, Andrew Cook, in the face.

He faces a two-week trial at the Old Bailey on charges of murder and common assault.

Mr Dearlove, from Eltham, had been in a bar in Montpelier Vale, Blackheath, with friends earlier in the evening before heading to Tranquil Vale.

The relationship manager, at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of his death as a head injury.

The case is being heard by Judge Mark Dennis QC.