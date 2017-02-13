Jury out in trial of University Challenge contestant accused of rape

A jury has been sent out in the trial of a University Challenge contestant accused of raping a fellow student.

Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, is on trial at York Crown Court over an alleged incident at a halls of residence in June 2014.

The complainant told the jury that Joly de Lotbiniere came into her room after they had been on a night out and then had sex with her as she tried to push him off.

She went to the police more than a year on from the alleged offence after Joly de Lotbiniere appeared on University Challenge, representing York University.

The defendant, of Kensal Rise, north-west London, said what happened between them was consensual, and described it as a "failed one night stand" as he did not have a strong erection.

He told the jury he was sexually inexperienced.

Joly de Lotbiniere, now studying for a Masters degree at University College London, denies rape and sexual assault.