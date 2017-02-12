Cold snap continues as snow set to fall in parts of UK until Sunday afternoon

A severe weather warning is in place for parts of the country with sleet and snow expected to fall until Sunday afternoon.

The freezing temperatures are expected to last for the weekend, with the mercury rising into the high single figures by Monday.

A yellow snow warning is in place until 3pm on Sunday across north west and north east England, Yorkshire and Humber, and the West and East Midlands.

Widespread and at times heavy snow - rain or sleet at lower levels - is expected to develop along the Pennine chain, with it drifting in the strong north-easterly winds.

Helen Roberts from the Met Office said: "On Sunday there will be a reasonably widespread frost despite the cloud so temperatures, away from towns and cities, widely below freezing, a few degrees below in a few spots."

She added: "Maximum temperatures on Sunday will probably not be dissimilar to Saturday, so we are looking at generally between about 2C to 6C (36F to 42.8F), right the way across the country.

"Then into the start of next week we start to see some slightly less cold weather actually pushing in.

"So by Monday probably more in the way of sunshine, temperatures into high single figures."