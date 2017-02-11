Nigel Farage says Jean-Claude Juncker's Brexit remarks show Brussels 'worried'

Nigel Farage has said comments by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that Britain may move to divide remaining EU members during Brexit talks show Brussels is "worried and nervous" about UK tactics.

Mr Juncker expressed concern that London may attempt to break EU unity in the negotiations by making separate promises to different nations during the crunch divorce talks.

Former Ukip leader Mr Farage told the Press Association that the remarks "showed cracks were appearing" in the EU stance as tough exit horse-trading looms.

"I am surprised that Jean-Claude Juncker is so worried about the British.

"From a UK perspective, I am pleased to see his nervousness. Up until now we have been constantly told it is going to be us versus the other 27."

According to Reuters, Mr Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio: "The other EU 27 don't know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this. They could promise country A this, country B that, and country C something else, and the end game is that there is not a united European front."

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty which formally begins the two-year withdrawal negotiation process next month as long as the Brexit Bill giving her the power to do so passes the House of Lords.

The Brexit Department declined to comment directly on Mr Juncker's remarks, but pointed to a recent speech by the Prime Minister in which Mrs May said she wanted a "strong and constructive" partnership with the EU.