NHS chief criticises Bournemouth doctors' private practice move

The chief executive of NHS England has criticised a move by GPs to set up a private practice to treat patients quicker.

Family doctors in Bournemouth are offering patients appointments for up to £145 a time. They will be seen faster and get longer appointments than those going through the usual NHS route within the same practice.

Dr Tim Alder, the main GP behind the scheme, has defended the move and said general practice is on "the brink of collapse".

He told the Southern Daily Echo: "Five years ago there would be far more people saying 'how dare you do this to the NHS?' and 'you're causing it to fall apart by doing this', rather than the other way around.

"But now, most people understand why and are quite interested. They see it as an option for the future themselves.

"I'd love to be able to say 'you can have 20 minutes with me on the NHS', but that is not going to happen until we have twice as many GPs. We certainly won't be using NHS resources, we'll use ours, which means if we do this in NHS time, we'll find cover for that."

But Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, has criticised the move.

He told the NHS England board meeting on Thursday: "There have been reports this week of a practice in Dorset proposing to start offering private charge for appointments alongside its NHS appointments and I think we want to be absolutely clear that this is not permissible for a practice to charge its own registered patients.

"Even the circumstances that are being described here look questionable so we are going to take a very, very hard look - at NHS England - at anybody proposing that kind of approach."