Football mascot Bradley Lowery gets hospital visit from Sunderland stars

A brave football mascot with terminal cancer who is undergoing treatment to prolong his life has been cheered up by a hospital visit from his favourite players, his family said.

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, five, has won the hearts of football fans around the world who have shown their support for him with banners, chants, cards and donations to an appeal fund.

The boy, from Blackhall, County Durham, was visited at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, by Sunderland players and fell asleep in the arms of star striker Jermain Defoe on his hospital bed.

Bradley is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment for neuroblastoma and the visit from the players cheered him up.

His family wrote on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page: "Bradley is doing well and has cheered up after having some very special visitors.

"Thank you to Sunderland AFC you have been amazing for Bradley.

"Bradley had lots of fun with the boys and then fell asleep cuddling Jermain. #specialmemories #grateful"

The Facebook page pictures also showed Bradley with goalkeeper Vito Mannone, midfielder Seb Larsson and defender John O'Shea.

Bradley has been picked to be Sunderland's mascot several times this year, as well as leading out Everton.

Earlier this season the Merseyside club stunned his family by pledging £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the US.

A shot Bradley struck in the warm up during Sunderland's game against Chelsea was picked as Match Of The Day's goal of the month.

After the visit Defoe tweeted: "Love you little man #bestfriends."