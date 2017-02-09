May defends child refugees policy as Archbishop condemns 'regrettable' decision

Theresa May has insisted the Government's approach to assisting refugees is "absolutely right", after the Archbishop of Canterbury added his voice to a chorus of protest over the decision to close a scheme for unaccompanied children.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said he was "saddened and shocked" at the Government's decision to limit to 350 the number of children who will be allowed into the UK under the scheme, introduced last year under the so-called Dubs Amendment.

The Archbishop said he had believed ministers were "committed to welcoming up to 3,000 children under this scheme" and it is "regrettable" that such a small proportion have been given sanctuary in Britain.

His intervention piles further pressure on the Government, which has been heavily criticised by Lords and MPs in Parliament after it quietly announced the cap on the scheme, designed for refugee children stranded in Europe without their parents.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street following talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Mrs May said the Dubs scheme was only one of a number of routes by which vulnerable children from war-torn Syria can find sanctuary in the UK.

The Prime Minister said: "We have been seeing quite a number of children and families being resettled here in the United Kingdom.

"I think what we are doing in terms of refugees is absolutely right, on top of course of the significant financial support and humanitarian aid we are giving to refugees in the region of Syria - a commitment of £2.3 billion, the second biggest bilateral donor."

In a statement calling on ministers to reverse their decision, the Archbishop said refugees were "treasured human beings made in the image of God who deserve safety, freedom and the opportunity to flourish".

The Government's decision to take in vulnerable children under the mechanism proposed by Labour peer Lord Dubs, himself a wartime refugee from Nazism, was "the right thing to do" and showed the UK's leadership in responding to the migration crisis, said Mr Welby.

But he added: "I fear that this week's decision does not meet the spirit of commitment that was given during the passage of the Immigration Act last year."

MPs and peers who backed the Dubs amendment did so on the understanding the Government was committed to welcoming up to 3,000 children, said the Archbishop.

"To end the scheme now, when such a small proportion have actually entered the country, is regrettable," he said.

"Local authorities, who are bearing the costs of the resettlement, must be given the resources and time needed to meet our original commitment."

And in comments which could be interpreted as a swipe at US President Donald Trump, the Archbishop warned against a growing intolerance of refugees around the world.

"We must resist and turn back the worrying trends we are seeing around the world, towards seeing the movement of desperate people as more of a threat to identity and security than an opportunity to do our duty," he said.

"I very much hope that the Government will reconsider this decision, and work with church groups and others to find a sustainable and compassionate solution that allows those most in need to find sanctuary in our country."

Ministers introduced the scheme to give a home to lone children stranded on the continent last year after being threatened with a rebellion in the House of Lords.

But the Government insists it was never committed to the 3,000 number, and said local councils across the UK have indicated between them they can provide the necessary care and assistance to no more than 350 unaccompanied child migrants.

Some 200 of the places have now been filled and the scheme will close once another 150 are resettled in the UK.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd defended the move, saying British and French authorities feared it was acting as a "pull factor" for children to head to the UK and provided opportunities for people-traffickers.

Responding to an urgent question from Labour's Yvette Cooper in the Commons, Ms Rudd said: "I am clear that when working with my French counterparts, they do not want us to indefinitely continue to accept children under the Dubs Amendment because they specify - and I agree with them - that it acts as a draw. It acts as a pull.

"It encourages the people traffickers."

Ms Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Select Committee, said thousands of child refugees were languishing in camps in Greece and Italy, desperate for help and at risk of abuse, exploitation and modern slavery.

Addressing Ms Rudd directly, she said: "Britain can do better than this. Will she accept that and reinstate the Dubs programme now?"

There were angry scenes in the Lords when Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford denied the scheme had been closed.

Lord Dubs said he was puzzled by the claim and accused ministers of breaching their own commitments by "arbitrarily closing down" the scheme.