Council leader denies 'sweetheart deal' with Government over care costs

A Tory-led authority has denied there was a secret deal struck with the Government over funding for social care after scrapping plans for a 15% hike.

Jeremy Corbyn challenged Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions with a series of leaked text messages from the council's leader, claiming ministers had offered a "sweetheart deal" to Surrey County Council.

But Surrey's leader David Hodge insisted there was no deal with ministers over the decision to abandon the 15% hike and replace it with a 4.99% rise.

He said: "Surrey's decision not to proceed with a 15% council tax increase was ours alone and there has been no deal between Surrey County Council and the Government.

"However, I am confident that the Government now understands the real pressures in adult social care and the need for a lasting solution."

The original plan for a 15% rise to help cover the cost of social care would have required a referendum, but it was abandoned on Tuesday.

The proposal was politically embarrassing for the Government because senior Tories including Chancellor Philip Hammond and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt have constituencies in Surrey.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Corbyn produced a series of text messages from Mr Hodge which are understood to have been intended for Nick King, a special adviser to Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid.

Downing Street sources denied that the messages were intended for Mr King.

Mr Corbyn said: "These texts read 'I'm advised that DCLG officials have been working on a solution and you will be contacting me to agree a memorandum of understanding'."

He challenged ministers to " publish this memorandum of understanding and, while they're about it, will all councils be offered the same deal?"

A second text message read "the numbers you indicated are the numbers I understand are acceptable for me to accept and call off the R" - an apparent reference to the referendum.

Mr Corbyn added: "He goes on to say in his text to Nick 'If it is possible that info to be sent to myself I can then revert back soonest, really want to kill this off'.

"So how much did the Government offer Surrey to kill this off and is the same sweetheart deal on offer to every council facing the social care crisis created by (Mrs May's) Government?"

Mrs May stressed that all councils with responsibility for social care had the ability to raise council tax by an extra 3%.

She said of Mr Corbyn: "He comes to the despatch box making all sorts of claims. Y et again what we get from Labour is alternative facts; what they really need is an alternative leader."

Announcing his U-turn on Tuesday, Mr Hodge indicated that he had been in talks with ministers which had given him hope that a solution could be found.

He said: " The Government has listened and we believe the Government now understands.

"We are therefore willing to take a risk that a solution will soon be found for the issues that all councils face.

"However, if there isn't any progress in finding a solution to the adult social care crisis, our situation will become untenable and intolerable."

The proposed 15% rise would have added almost £200 to an average Band D bill, but the 4.99% hike - which includes the 3% rise specifically allowed to fund social care - will increase bills by around £63.

Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames described Mr Hodge as a "bozo" after the text message gaffe.

"Absolute corker by Leader of Surrey CC," he wrote on Twitter. "What a bozo."

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who represents Reigate in Surrey, suggested Mr Hodge's messages related to discussions about government funding formulas.

He told BBC Radio 4's The World at One programme: "What they can't have got is any formal deal.

"What I believe will have happened is that they have been taken through the department's plans for the future both in terms of the plan for business rate retention as well as the fair funding formula review and that will have given the leader of the council sufficient comfort then to be able to recommend to his colleagues that they call off the referendum."

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth called for all exchanges between Surrey and the government to be published.

"I'm afraid Crispin's explanation of nothing to see here, move along, is entirely implausible," he told the programme.

"These are not the texts of somebody who has been briefed by civil servants on future finance."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "I'm not going to comment on leaked text messages, but I can assure you there is no sweetheart deal."

Number 10 sources insisted that it was routine and "entirely appropriate" for the Department of Communities and Local Government to have conversations with councils in the run-up to the local government finance settlement.

"As a result of these conversations, there is no extra cash for Surrey County Council," said the source, who stressed the the decision on the referendum was for the local authority to make.

A Labour source said: "Words are interpretable in different ways, but I think it's quite clear there has been discussions about numbers and that's led them to call off the referendum."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth is calling for full disclosure of all Government contacts with Surrey over the council tax issue, as Labour demanded to know whether there was any involvement from Chancellor Philip Hammond or Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who are both MPs in the county.

The Labour source said: "Both the Chancellor and the Health Secretary are Surrey constituency MPs and it is reasonable to ask what contacts have been made and what discussions have been had."