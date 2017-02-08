Charles and Camilla on visit to Hull

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Hull as the city continues to celebrate its tenure as the UK City of Culture 2017.

Charles and Camilla will begin their day at the newly-refurbished Ferens Art Gallery in the centre of the city, which is one of the main focuses of the Hull 2017 programme.

The gallery was reopened three weeks ago after a £5.2 million refurbishment with the unveiling of a rare 14th-century panel painting by Pietro Lorenzetti.

More than 50,000 people have visited the Ferens since it reopened on January 13 and t he Turner Prize will be presented at the gallery at the end of the year.

Another highlight will be the unveiling of Spencer Tunick's Sea of Hull commission in April 2017.

These are the photographs taken by the American artist when he posed more 3,000 naked people, all painted blue, at various locations in the city in July last year.

Charles will also visit the Holy Trinity Church to see its ongoing regeneration project before moving on to watch a rehearsal of The Hypocrite - a co-production between the Royal Shakespeare Company, Hull Truck Theatre and Hull 201 starring Caroline Quentin and Mark Addy.

The rehearsal will be the first to take place at at Holy Apostles Church, which has been bought as a community performance space for various projects throughout Hull's year as UK City of Culture.

The Hypocrite, by Richard Bean, opens at Hull Truck Theatre in March and will then transfer to the Royal Shakespeare Company's Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

After touring the Ferens Gallery with Charles, the Duchess will move on to visit Emmaus Hull and East Riding before celebrating the charity First Story's partnership with Hull UK City of Culture 2017 and the launch of its writing residencies in five Hull secondary schools.

Camilla will present prizes to five young winners of Hull's 100-word writing competition and meet children taking part in a writing workshop.

Hull's year as UK City of Culture began on January 1 with a huge firework display and the opening of the Made in Hull - the first major event of Hull 2017 - which was c urated by the award-winning documentary maker Sean McAllister and attracted 342,000 visitors over a week in January.