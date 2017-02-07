Don't obstruct the people's will, Theresa May warns Tory MPs

Theresa May will be hoping to avoid a potential Tory rebellion over how Parliament will be allowed to vote on the final Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister has warned would-be rebel Tory MPs they will be going against the democratic will of the British people if they side with the opposition to put constraints on the Government in the Bill.

Mrs May said the House of Commons had already voted clearly in support of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which will allow her to trigger Article 50 to begin the formal exit process.

But an amendment to the Bill tabled by former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie and supported by fellow Labour backbenchers could attract Tory support.

Conservative former minister Anna Soubry has told MPs she may have "no alternative" but to vote against the Government unless a vote on the Brexit deal is guaranteed before it is agreed with the EU.

Ms Soubry's intervention came after Mrs May warned pro-Remain Tories against backing amendments seeking to ensure Parliament gets a say on the "endgame" if Brexit negotiations collapse without a deal.

The PM has made clear she will walk away from talks if no deal can be reached, but potential rebels on her backbenches are worried about quitting the EU without an agreement, with potentially serious consequences for the economy.

Mr Leslie's amendment will be debated on Tuesday as the Bill returns for its second day of scrutiny at committee stage, following proceedings which lasted almost eight hours on day one.

MPs rejected a Labour bid for updates on the Brexit talks to be provided at least every two months, plus proposals about how the devolved administrations should be involved.

In a Commons statement on last week's informal EU summit in Malta, Mrs May said: "Our European partners now want to get on with the negotiations, so do I, and so does this House, which last week voted by a majority of 384 in support of the Government triggering Article 50.

"There are of course further stages for the Bill in committee and in the Lords and it is right that this process should be completed properly.

"But the message is clear to all - this House has spoken and now is not the time to obstruct the democratically expressed wishes of the British people.

"It is time to get on with leaving the European Union and building an independent, self-governing, global Britain."

Mrs May sought to ease concerns over the rights of EU nationals already in the UK, which reports suggested as another potential flashpoint for rebellion.

The PM said the "general view" from the summit in Valletta was that the UK and EU need to reach an agreement that applies equally to citizens of both parties.

This means that Britain taking a unilateral decision to guarantee EU nationals' status is "not the right way forward", Mrs May said.

But Tory MP Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, used the Commons debate to say there was an "overwhelming ethical case" to assure EU citizens of their rights.

Pro-Remainers have dismissed a claim by leading Brexit campaigner Steve Baker that as many as 27 rebels could vote with the opposition.

But with a Government majority of just 16 in the Commons, the margin may be tight if it comes to a vote.