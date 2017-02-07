MPs reject Labour amendment calling for updates on Brexit talks every two months

MPs have rejected a Labour amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill calling for updates on the Brexit talks to be provided at least every two months .

New clause three, proposed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was defeated by 333 votes to 284, majority 49.

The Opposition argued such an amendment to the Bill was needed to ensure parliamentary oversight of the EU withdrawal negotiations.

Analysis of the division list showed just one Tory MP rebelled against the Government and voted in favour of Labour's new clause: former chancellor Ken Clarke.

Some 212 Labour MPs backed the plan while just four opposed it: Kate Hoey, Kelvin Hopkins, Graham Stringer and Gisela Stuart.

The new clause was also backed by eight Liberal Democrats, 53 SNP MPs, three SDLP MPs and three Plaid Cymru MPs.

Some 319 Conservative MPs voted against new clause three along with seven DUP MPs, Ukip MP Douglas Carswell and two UUP MPs.

Technical difficulties delayed publication of the detailed breakdown of the vote.