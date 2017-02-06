Three youths due in court after US Army veteran abused on tram

Three youths will go on trial today after a US Army veteran was filmed being racially abused on a tram.

Aaron Cauchi, 19, Robert Molloy, 20, and another youth aged 16 - who cannot be named because of his age, will stand trial at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court this morning.

All three were arrested and charged after an incident was filmed as Juan Jasso, a former US serviceman now living in the UK, tackled the accused about their alleged use of foul language on the packed morning commuter tram in Manchester on June 28 last year.

Cauchi, of Spa Crescent, Little Hulton, Salford, has been charged with two public order offences against Mr Jasso and another man, Alistair Lambert, and assault on a third person, Andrew Guest, all on the same day.

Molloy, of no fixed address, has been charged with the racially aggravated assault of Mr Jasso, common assault to Mr Guest and using threatening words or behaviour to Mr Lambert.

The unnamed youth has been charged with using threatening words or behaviour towards Mr Jasso and Mr Lambert and common assault to Mr Guest.

All three are on bail.