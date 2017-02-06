Teenager accused of killing American tourist in knife rampage set to enter pleas

A teenager accused of killing an American tourist and wounding five others during a knife rampage in London's Russell Square is expected to enter pleas later.

Unemployed Zakaria Bulhan, 19, allegedly targeted 64-year-old retired teacher Darlene Horton and several other victims on the evening of August 3 last year.

The defendant, from Tooting, south west London, is charged with murder and the attempted murders of Martin Hoenisch, Lillie Selletin, David Imber, Bernard Hepplewhite and Yovel Lewronski.

Bulhan, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Spencer on Monday morning.

The defendant is a Norwegian national of Somali origin who moved to the UK in 2002.

Mother-of-two Mrs Horton was visiting London with her husband, Richard Wagner - a university professor from Florida who was teaching summer classes. She was due to return to their home in Tallahassee the following day.

She was described by a neighbour as ''absolutely lovely" and "just one of the nicest, sweetest family focused people".