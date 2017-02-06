Bishop of Guildford says he suffered 'shocking' beating at Christian camp

The Bishop of Guildford has revealed he was a victim of abuse allegedly carried out by a former colleague of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Andrew Watson said he endured a "violent, excruciating and shocking" beating at the hands of John Smyth QC at a Christian camp.

Accusations were levelled against Mr Smyth last week following a Channel 4 News investigation into his activities as a former leader at the Iwerne Trust camps, which had close links with the Church of England.

In a statement on the Diocese of Guildford website, the bishop said: " I am one of the survivors of John Smyth's appalling activities in the late 1970s and early '80s.

"I am also one of the bishops in the Church of England. This has placed me in a unique and challenging position when it comes to the events of the past few days.

"My own story is certainly less traumatic than that of some others.

"I was drawn into the Smyth circle, as they were, and the beating I endured in the infamous garden shed was violent, excruciating and shocking; but it was thankfully a one-off experience never to be repeated.

"A while later one of my friends attempted suicide on the eve of another session in the shed (a story movingly told in the Channel 4 Report), and at that point I and a friend shared our story.

"I have been in contact with the Hampshire police over the weekend, and it would not be appropriate to say much more at this time, except that my profoundest prayers are with all those affected by this, and my heartfelt desire is that lessons might be learnt so this never happens again.

"I am grateful to the Archbishop of Canterbury for his apology to survivors on behalf of the Church, and don't begin to believe that he knew anything of Smyth's violent activities until his office was informed in 2013.

"I would also like to express the concern of myself and some of my fellow survivors that we are seen as people and not used as pawns in some political or religious game.

"Abusers espouse all theologies and none; and absolutely nothing that happened in the Smyth shed was the natural fruit of any Christian theology that I've come across before or since.

"It was abuse perpetrated by a misguided, manipulative and dangerous man, tragically playing on the longing of his young victims to live godly lives."

The Iwerne Trust was made aware of the allegations after a young university student tried to commit suicide, Channel 4 News said.

A report complied in 1982 claims Mr Smyth is believed to have beaten 22 young men, but despite this, they failed to tell the police about the abuse.

Channel 4 News said the report states: "The scale and severity of the practice was horrific. The other eight received about 14,000 strokes - two of them having some 8,000 strokes over the three years."

The report also described the beatings endured by the youngsters as "technically all criminal offences".

Mr Smyth, a prominent QC and part-time judge now based in South Africa, refused to comment, telling the broadcaster: "I'm not talking about that."

Hampshire Police has confirmed it is investigating "a senior figure at the Iwerne Trust".

Justin Welby worked as a dormitory officer in the late 1970s, but has insisted he was "completely unaware" of the allegations at the time.

The archbishop told LBC radio he "wasn't a close friend" of Mr Smyth and was not "in his inner circle", only becoming aware of the allegations in late 2013 or early 2014, by which time it had been reported to the police "as per the Church rules".