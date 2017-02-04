Man arrested after pensioner dies in hit-and-run crash

A pensioner has died after he was struck by a hit-and-run van driver in south London.

The 66-year-old pedestrian was knocked down near a row of shops in Croydon on Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services the man, who has not been named, died at the scene.

The van did not stop after the crash, but a 34-year-old man, later handed himself in at a south London police station.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Police are yet to formally identify the victim, but Scotland Yard said his next-of kin had been informed.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses of the incident that occurred at around 5.44pm at the junction of King Henry's Drive junction and Calley Down Crescent, New Addington, to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 285 1574, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111