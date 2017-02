Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino will appear in court accused of drink-driving.

The Brazil international was pulled over in his car by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of last Christmas Eve and breathalysed.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the Anfield club in a £29 million deal in 2015 from German side Hoffenheim, was then charged with drink-driving.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.