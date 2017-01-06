Hatton Garden raid: new victim claims losses of £7m

The value of goods stolen in the £14 million Hatton Garden raid has reportedly increased by a further £7 million after a new victim came forward.

The woman said she only realised her valuables were missing after the trial of the men responsible for the Easter 2015 burglary, according to Sky News.

The gang, with a combined age of 448, carried out the "sophisticated" and meticulously planned break-in over the bank holiday weekend.

A Met Police spokesman said: "In February 2016, police were made aware of a further allegation of theft in relation to the Hatton Garden burglary in April 2015.

"A formal allegation was subsequently made to officers in June 2016 of theft from a security box, where the victim is alleging the loss of a substantial amount of property. The investigation is ongoing."

Before the woman came forward - more than a year after the raid, it was thought valuables worth up to £14 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, had been taken. At the end of the trial of the six-man gang, two-thirds of the proceeds of the burglary remained unaccounted for.

The gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safety Deposit in London's jewellery quarter after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

In January last year six men convicted in connection with the burglary were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court.

Ringleaders John "Kenny" Collins, 76, of Bletsoe Walk, Islington, north London; Daniel Jones, 62, of Park Avenue, Enfield, north London; Terry Perkins, 68, of Heene Road, Enfield, and the group's oldest member, Brian Reader, 77, of Dartford Road, Dartford, Kent, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Collins, Jones and Perkins were each given a seven-year prison term.

Carl Wood, 59, of Elderbeck Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, and William Lincoln, 61, of Winkley Street, Bethnal Green, east London, were found guilty of the same offence and one count of and conspiracy to conceal, convert or transfer criminal property, after trial.

Lincoln was also given a seven-year sentence, and Wood was jailed for six years.

Plumber Hugh Doyle, 49, of Riverside Gardens, Enfield, was found guilty of concealing, converting or transferring criminal property between January 1 and May 19 last year.

He was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years.

Sentencing them, Judge Christopher Kinch QC, said: "The burglary of the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit vault in April 2015 has been labelled by many - including some defendants and advocates in this case - as the biggest burglary in English legal history.

"Whether that assertion is capable of proof, I do not know. However, it is clear that the burglary at the heart of this case stands in a class of its own in the scale of the ambition, the detail of the planning, the level of preparation and the organisation of the team carrying it out, and in terms of the value of the property stolen."

During the trial the court heard that 44 of the 73 boxes were actively used by 40 tenants at the time.

Although some of the goods were recovered, detectives were left with "thousands of items of jewellery", including hundreds of gold chains and rings and many paper packages used in the jewellery trade - known as "Brifkas" - containing individual precious stones.