15-year-old due in court over death of Polish man

A 15-year-old boy is expected to appear in court charged with the manslaughter of "hard-working" Polish man Arkadiusz Jozwik.

Mr Jozwik was attacked outside a row of takeaway shops on August 27 2016, a matter of weeks after the vote to leave the EU.

Essex Police said Mr Jozwik was felled by a single punch to the face, causing him to fall backwards and bang his head on the ground at around 11.35pm.

He died of head injuries in hospital two days after the attack in The Stow shopping precinct in Harlow.

Initial reports suggested the death of the 40-year-old was a possible hate crime, but it is understood that prosecutors are not treating it as such.

In a tribute statement issued at the time, the family of Mr Jozwik said: "He was a hard-working man who loved spending time with his family, specifically his nephew, with whom he loved to play table football."

The 15-year-old boy is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday.

Five more teenage boys who were initially arrested in connection with Mr Jozwik's death were told they would face no further action by Essex Police owing to a lack of evidence.