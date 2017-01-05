Man sought after shop worker attacked during row over Oyster card

A man ripped a display unit off a counter and hurled it at a shop worker after being told he could not top up his Oyster card, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect trashed stock and threw items outside the shop during the vicious attack in Penge, south east London, which was captured on CCTV.

Police said the man had asked the shop assistant if he could top up his Oyster travel card but became angry when he was told the machine was not working.

The 32-year-old worker, who received a head injury, locked himself in the store and called police. He was treated at the scene.

Scotland Yard are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at around 10.10pm on September 12 at the Supersaver shop on High Street.

The suspect is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo on the back.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.