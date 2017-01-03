Honor to release mid-range dual camera smartphone

The first smartphone to feature a dual camera and cost less than £250 has been unveiled by Chinese manufacturer Honor.

The firm, a part of tech giant Huawei, revealed the new Honor 6X will come with two camera lenses on the rear of the device that work in sync to produce more detailed photos.

Apple introduced a dual rear camera to the iPhone 7 Plus for the first time in 2016, while Huawei and LG have also introduced the system to their premium, flagship phones, all priced at £480 or higher at launch.

The 6X, however, will cost £224.99 when it is made available online on January 4, Honor confirmed at an event in Las Vegas ahead of the CES technology show.

The manufacturer also revealed the battery in the 6X can last more than two days on a single charge, and that the phone can be used as a so-called 'WiFi Bridge' to improve the range of a WiFi network users are connected to.

Honor UK's Wilkin Lee said the phone was aimed at younger smartphone users who want advanced features but struggle to afford flagship devices.

"We've created the Honor 6X for digitally savvy millennials who live by a philosophy of 'double or nothing'," he said.

"Coupling strong performance with a revolutionary display, extended battery life and photographic innovation, we've delivered a handset that has a very affordable price tag without compromising on quality.

"The Honor 6X device is certainly a strong contender for the flagship title in the mid-range smartphone category this year, and we're proud to be kicking-off 2017 with its launch at CES."