Queen to make late decision on whether to attend New Year's Day church service

The Queen will decide later whether she feels well enough to attend a New Year's Day church service at Sandringham after being struck down over Christmas by a heavy cold.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh were forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

The Queen also had to miss the Christmas Day ceremony at St Mary Magdalene Church, which other members of the royal family attended.

It is unclear whether the Queen will be well enough to attend the New Year's Day service, though she is understood to be up and about, and it is expected a decision will be made before the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "She is still recovering from a heavy cold."

The Duke also suffered from a cold before Christmas but rallied to attend the Christmas Day service, accompanied by the P rince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, the Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were absent as they spent Christmas with Kate's family at Bucklebury in Berkshire.

William and Kate - along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte - attended a Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Bucks, accompanied by Kate's mother Carole, father Michael, sister Pippa and brother James, along with Miss Middleton's fiance, financier James Matthews.

It is not known whether the Cambridges have travelled to Sandringham to join the Queen and Duke for New Year.