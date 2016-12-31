Tennis ace Murray struggling with Sir Andy title

Andy Murray has said he is struggling to get used to his new title after being given a knighthood in the Queen's New Years Honours.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi where he is playing in a tournament, he told the BBC: " I feel more like Andy Murray, still feels obviously more normal to me, but it's obviously a big honour and (I'm) happy with that, nice way to finish or start the New Year."

His grandfather, Roy Erskine, said the honour was "absolutely fantastic" but it is "frightening" to think of his grandson being called Sir Andy.

The accolade tops off a special 12 months for the 29-year-old in which he won a second Wimbledon title, retained his Olympic crown and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the third time.

The tennis player, who also became a father in February, finished the season as world number one.

Murray, who is a Unicef UK ambassador, receives the knighthood for services to tennis and charity.

Mr Erskine said: "It's absolutely fantastic - it's tremendous. It's been talked about for quite a while but suddenly it's Hogmanay and the results are out and there he is. We are very proud of him."

Asked if he thinks his grandson will want to be called Sir Andy, he said: " He was interviewed this morning after his match which he won and asked how he felt about it and his reply was that he will still be Andy Murray, so that's how he feels about it.

"It is frightening thinking of him being called Sir Andy Murray.

"He is young but it has happened and there will be a lot of reaction to if from a lot of people. We couldn't be prouder of him."

Last month, Murray said he was "too young" for the award, adding that he could "still mess up and make mistakes".

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, paid tribute to all the Scots recognised in the honours list and said she was "absolutely delighted" by Murray's knighthood.

She said: "As a massive tennis fan who, like millions, watched in awe this year as Andy Murray reached the pinnacle of his sport by becoming world number one, I am absolutely delighted to see his talent, achievement and sheer hard work recognised in this way."