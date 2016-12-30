facebook icon twitter icon
Inmates spend hour on roof of prison van before being brought down

Two inmates have spent around an hour on the roof of a prison van at HMP Doncaster.

It is understood the pair were being driven in the vehicle before managing to climb on top when it stopped at the category B men's jail on Friday.

They were eventually brought down and are now being transferred to a high-security prison.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Two prisoners gained access to the roof of a van at HMP Doncaster for a short period of time on Friday December 30.

"This incident was quickly resolved and there was no impact on the prison regime."