Aldi recalls prawns in salmonella alert

A watchdog has issued a safety warning about packs of prawns which carry a risk of food poisoning.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has issued a recall notice on two batches of Aldi's Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns in Scotland and Northumberland which it says could contain salmonella bacteria.

A spokesman for FSS said: " Aldi is recalling the affected product from its customers and displaying point of sale notices in stores explaining to customers the reason for recall and the actions they can take if they have bought the affected product.

"No other Aldi products are known to be affected."

FSS has advised all consumers who have purchased the product not to eat it and instead return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The batch numbers of the prawns affected are 6K14 and 6K15 and the product carries a best before date of April 13, 2018.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: "Our Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns have been recalled from sale in our stores in Scotland and Berwick-upon-Tweed.

"This is a precautionary measure after testing detected the presence of salmonella in a very small sample of products. No other products or stores are affected and we have removed all affected products from our stores.

"Customers that have bought the products listed in our public recall notices should return them to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund."