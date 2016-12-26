Cyprus a bargain winter sun choice for holidaymakers, study shows

UK holidaymakers planning a winter sun break in the New Year should head to Cyprus for the lowest prices, according to a new study.

A survey of 12 resorts where sterling has rallied in recent weeks found that UK tourists will find the best bargains in Paphos.

Combining the cost of a one-week package holiday with evening meals and drinks, a trip to the joint 2017 European Capital of Culture is just £339 per person, according to research by Post Office Travel Money.

This is almost 19% cheaper than holidays in the Canary Islands of Lanzarote (£416) and Tenerife (£417).

The pound increased by more than 6% against the euro between November 2 and last week, rising from 1.11 euro to 1.18.

The US city of Orlando was the cheapest long-haul destination featured in the report, with holidays there setting UK travellers back £752.

Cancun in Mexico was the cheapest long-haul beach resort at £815. The Mexican peso is weaker against the pound than a year ago, giving UK tourists almost 1% more cash to spend.

The most expensive location included in the study was Montego Bay, Jamaica, at £1,288 followed by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at £1,212.

Andrew Brown, of Post Office Travel Money, said: "Sterling's recent rally means that holidaymakers will not have to dig quite so far into their pockets as they would have had to do a few weeks ago.

"However, there are big differences in prices among winter sun resorts and these can really have an impact on the overall holiday budget.

"Bargain-hunters will be well advised to add the cost of meals and drinks in resorts to the price of a holiday package to find the destination that will give them the best overall value.

"In places like Dubai, where meal and drinks prices are high, booking all-inclusive packages will keep their costs down."