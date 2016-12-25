Christmas dinner preparations upset by water outages and low pressure

Water outages and low pressure have affected homes and the preparation of Christmas dinners across parts of south west London.

Residents in the TW and W postcodes found their pipes empty after an issue with pumps at Thames Water's Hampton site, the water company said.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed the pumps went off at around 10am and restarted at around 11.15am.

She said: "Our team have fixed the problem and water pressures are building in the area.

"We apologise for the disruption caused, it's never convenient to lose supply but we know it's particularly difficult on Christmas Day."

On their website the company said they expected "water pressure to build in the area over the next few hours".

With Christmas feasts to cook, many took to social media to express their dismay at the situation and the lack of water coming out of their taps.

Twitter user @EmmaJLing wrote: "There is no running water in Twickenham on Christmas Day, can't cook Christmas dinner. Merry Christmas to you all. Bah humbug."

Emma Pound added: "Christmas Day and we have no NO WATER! @thameswater please hurry and get the TW area back in action."

While John Soones said: "No water in the bathrooms and only a dribble upstairs. I'm sorry for the poor people working on Christmas Day to put this right."

The lack of water supply meant many were also unable to flush their toilets and have showers and baths.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water told the Press Association they had received 1,500 calls from customers about the water outage by 11.15am.