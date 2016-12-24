Two men charged with murder after brawl outside lap dancing club

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died following a brawl outside a lap dancing club.

Officers were called to a report of a group of 10 men fighting outside Totties bar in The Causeway in Altrincham in the early hours of Thursday.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

On Saturday, Aiden Oakes, 26, of Peveril Road, Altrincham, and Anton Oakes, 22, of Lee Avenue, Broadheath, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court accused of murder, said Greater Manchester Police.

Both men are also charged with assault and were remanded in custody to next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 29.

The victim has been formally identified as 32-year-old Christopher Thompson, from Stockport, said police.

In a statement, his family said: "Chris was a larger-than-life character who lit up a room when he walked into it.

"He was fun to be around and was genuinely one in a million.

"Chris was a son, husband, daddy, brother and uncle and there are no words adequate enough to express how much he loves and was loved in return by his family and friends.

"Chris lived for his family and worked hard to provide for his wife and baby son and was never happier than when he was spending time with them.

"Chris's death, under such tragic circumstances, has had a devastating effect on all who knew him and he will leave a void that can never be filled."

His family added their thanks for the "overwhelming" support given to them since Mr Thompson's death and said it "gives credit to how loved Chris was".