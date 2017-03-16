Major £6m roadworks scheme along Pensnett high street to start in May

Work to increase capacity along a busy stretch of road through the Black Country will start in May.

Pensnett High Street, in Dudley, is to be widened and have new pedestrian crossings – and work will start this spring, council bosses confirmed.

Hilary Bills, Dudley Council cabinet member for environmental services, said the work will take 15 months to complete at a cost of £6.3 million.

The plans have been in the pipeline for years and were previously slated to start around the middle of the year.

The project is set to cause major disruption on the road, which is used by 30,000 vehicles a day, but highways bosses said once complete the changes would hugely benefit drivers and pedestrians.

Councillor Bills thanked residents and businesses in the area for their ‘patience’ ahead of the work taking place.

She said: “The Pensnett improvements are set to improve network capacity and will reduce congestion in the area.

“Work for this exciting project gets underway in May.”

She said £3.8 million of the cost will be met by the Local Growth Fund, the rest by the Department of Transport.

“We would like to thank people for their patience while we undertake this important work, we will keep residents and business in the area informed and I would remind drivers that the latest traffic notifications can be found at www.dudley.gov.uk,” she said.

The road is a vital artery for the Black Country and carries a huge volume of traffic, serving the Pensnett Trading Estate, the largest secured trading estate in Europe, as well as vehicles from Russells Hall Hospital.

The road will be widened into two lanes in both directions and new traffic lights installed around the site.

It is hoped the work will also aid bus journeys and make services often delayed by traffic more reliable.