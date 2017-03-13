Speed limit to be slashed on 'rat-run' between Stourbridge and Halesowen

The speed limit on a rat-run linking Stourbridge and Halesowen will be slashed over safety concerns after the changes were approved by roads bosses.

Wynall Lane South, Lutley Lane, Wassell Grove Road and Foxcote Lane will all be reduced to 40mph from the national speed limit.

Safety experts insisted the change was needed due to fears about drivers going to fast and potentially putting pedestrians and cyclists in danger.

The current limit sees cars hurtle down the roads at 60mph, which campaigners insisted was too fast.

Highways bosses insist the speed reduction will make it safer for people who live on the roads but ward councillors have raised concerns it has not gone far enough.

Councillor Richard Body said the roads were ‘still too dangerous’.

Councillors and residents had called for action over claims drivers were not slowing down enough when entering the residential area at the end of Wynall Lane South and Lutley Lane.

Councillor Body said the amount of traffic using the lanes had increased dramatically in recent years and had called for a 30mph limit to be imposed to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

But chiefs said decided against it as it was felt drivers would ignore the slower limit and enforcement from police unlikely in the rural spot.

The stretch links Brook Holloway, Stourbridge, with the Hagley Road and is often used by drivers heading towards the M5.

Flashing repeater signs will go up along the lanes to remind those going too fast of the new speed limit.

Dudley Council environment boss Hilary Bills said: “It’s used as a rat-run to avoid Grange island and traffic around Halesowen.

“People were travelling too quickly when they left the rat-run and went through the residential areas.

“When they hit the 30 either end they weren’t slowing down and were going too quickly.

“We decided that we’d change it to a 40 rather than a 30 because it means we can put up repeater signs so people remember they’re supposed to be going at 40.

“It is expected that the signs will be up in a couple of months.”

Councillor Body, who represents Cradley and Wollescote, said he was not impressed by the changes.

He said: “Even at 40mph it is too quick and they have to think of all the road users.

“There isn’t a path and you have people who ride bikes, ride horses and walk and run along there.

“It is a rat-run and an awful lot of people use that road but my pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”