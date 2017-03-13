Improvements planned along roads in Wolverhampton under £2m scheme

A council is set to splash £2 million on a range of improvements along the road, pavements and signs over the next two years.

New boundary signs will be created, while the condition of roadside lights and associated infrastructure on main routes across the city will be reviewed and a programme developed to renew, repair or remove items.

The new signs will clearly profile city attractions such as Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Civic and Wulfrun Halls, Grand Theatre, Molineux Stadium, Monmore Green Stadium, Wolverhampton Racecourse and WV Active.

The overall aim is to improve the streetscape on these major routes and enhance visitors’ first impressions of the city – helping to raise its status.

The scheme is being funded from the capital transportation programme budget.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet Member for City Environment, said: “It is a priority that these routes which provide the gateway to the city are maintained to a high standard.

“While the routes have been improved, it is clear a scheme that delivers a consistent approach to their on-going development and maintenance is required if the city is to reach the high standards it aspires to.”

The routes vary between single and dual carriageway roads and include the main routes linking the city to the wider region, such as the strategically important connections to M54 junction 2 on the A449 Stafford Road, M6 junction 10 on the A454 Willenhall Road, and Birmingham on the A4123 Birmingham New Road.

The review will assess carriageway and footway surfaces, road marking, road signs, street name plates, street lighting, condition of traffic signals and pedestrian crossings, guardrail, barriers and bollards, cleanliness, trees, vegetation, verges and planters, general street furniture such as litter bins and seating, and gully maintenance.

It is expected the majority of works will be completed during 2017/18, with more complex guardrail changes, subject to safety audits, rolling into phase two of the project during 2018/19.