Walsall drivers warned of long delays during water main repair

Drivers in Walsall are being warned to expect ‘long delays’ as temporary traffic signals are installed at a busy junction on the Broadway route.

The multi-way lights will be put in place at the junctions of Weston Street, the A4031 West Bromwich Road and the A4148 Broadway West from Monday to Friday next week – while work to fix a leaking water main is carried out.

Walsall Council has warned residents to expect lengthy delays, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours.

Graham Wallis, from the authority’s traffic management and co-ordination team, said: “Multi-phase lights will be in operation at this very busy junction.

“Long delays to through traffic are expected, particularly at peak travel times.”

South Staffordshire Water is carrying out the repair works and has advised drivers, where possible, to seek alternative routes and avoid the road.

The company’s engineers will be manually controlling the lights to ‘ensure any build up of traffic is easily managed’. The work also means a walkway will be out of action.

A spokesman for the firm said: “The work is being carried out to repair a water main, which is leaking under the roadway.

“We realise this coincides with road maintenance work taking place on the nearby M5, but need to ensure we fix this issue as quickly as possible. We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

South Staffordshire Water added that the work is not expected to impact on water supplies to local properties.

Councillor Mohammad Nazir, whose Palfrey ward covers the junction, agreed that next week’s work would cause heavy disruption.

He said: “It is a very popular route and a ring road. Sometimes when there is traffic on the motorway people use it as a short cut.

“It will have a significant impact on the traffic but I think there is a need for the work to be done, especially if it will improve the area. It is also a requirement for the work to be done.”

However, he has also called for traffic calming measures to be looked at in the area, especially further up West Bromwich road.

He said: “A petition for traffic calming measures has been presented to the council and I think after these works they should look at the longer term for the junction and especially for West Bromwich road.”