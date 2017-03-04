Bus operator Arriva hold talks 'over future of services' run from Wednesfield depot

Bus operator Arriva has refused to confirm reports services run from its Wednesfield depot are to be ‘transferred’ to rival firm Diamond.

Staff at the depot in Planetary Road were reportedly told on Thursday that Diamond will take over the tenders from April 23.

It is understood Arriva bosses have asked for volunteers to transfer to Diamond while others members of staff will be offered posts in Cannock and Telford.

Asked by the Express & Star to confirm the reports, a spokeswoman for Arriva said discussions were ongoing.

Nobody at Diamond Buses was available for comment yesterday.

Rob Cheveaux, Area Managing Director for Arriva Midlands West, said: “Arriva are in discussions with our employees and stakeholders in regards to the future management of Wednesfield depot.

“These discussions are not yet finalised so we cannot give full comment.”

It is further understood bosses at Arriva have guaranteed employment to all staff at the depot who will either be retained by the firm elsewhere or transferred to Diamond.

A member of staff told the Express & Star one-to-one meetings with bosses concerning the changes were due to start on Friday.

Arriva Midlands, which runs a number of bus services around the Black Country and South Staffordshire, bought the Planetary Road depot from Midlands, the trading name of Liyell Ltd, in 2012.

The handover five years ago saw 110 employees transfer between the two transport firms.

A total of 61 Midlands buses were incorporated into the Arriva fleet.

Arriva carried out a £280,000 revamp of the depot following the takeover five years ago and upgraded 17 buses.

It was unveiled in March 2013 by the then Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Christine Mills.