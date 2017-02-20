Find out which are the most dangerous road junctions in the Black Country

The most dangerous junctions in the Black Country have been revealed.

The most accident prone junction was found to be on the ring road in Wolverhampton, according to new research.

The crossroads between the A4150 Ring Road St John’s and A459 Birmingham Road has seen no fewer than 16 accidents between 2014 and 2016.

Although the majority of the incidents were minor, three were serious.

Chapel Ash Island, just outside of the city centre, saw 13 accidents during the same period.

A Wolverhampton council spokesman said: “We regularly monitor accident data and use the information to develop a programme of road safety improvement schemes. Over the years this approach has seen a significant reduction in the number of people killed or seriously hurt in Wolverhampton, from 126 in 2004 to 67 last year.

“We continue to work on reducing the numbers of people hurt on our highway network.”

Elsewhere in the Black Country, there has been nine incidents on one junction in Sandwell.

The junction between West Bromwich High Street and A4031 Trinity Way saw eight minor incidents and one serious incident.

The roundabout between the A457 Oldbury ringway and the A4034 has seen seven reported incidents.

Sandwell councillor David Hosell, said: “These figures include accidents that are caused by several factors – not just issues relating to the design of a road or the speed of vehicles.

“So we look closely at all incidents and road casualty figures for this reason and make sure we spend the highways budget where it will have the most impact.”

In Dudley, the Cinder Bank Island has seen the most incidents with nine, while the Castle Gate Island has seen eight.

Councillor Hilary Bills said that plans were in place to improve the Cinder Bank Island.

In Walsall, the roundabout between A4148 Broadway and Birmingham Road was the most prolific with 10 incidents between 2014 and 2016, with one being serious.

The crossroads between A452 Chester Road and Lazy Hill has seen three incidents, including one fatal incident and one serious incident. Walsall councillor Lee Jeavons said: “The junction of Birmingham Road and Broadway has already benefited from the introduction of a major improvement scheme.”

In South Staffordshire, the Gailey Interchange has seen nine minor incidents, as well one serious and one fatal incident.

The data comes from crashmap.co.uk