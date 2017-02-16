MP: Increase capacity on Wolverhampton and Birmingham trains to improve overcrowding

Gavin Williamson has called on London Midland and the Department for Transport to greatly increase capacity on its its peak-time trains in a bid to improve services.

The South Staffordshire MP said services through to Wolverhampton and Birmingham were ‘grossly inadequate’ following a significant growth in passenger numbers.

He said he has been contacted by a number of frustrated commuters who voiced concerns over the lack of parking at local stations and overcrowding during peak travel times.

Currently, London Midland deploys all available trains during peak periods and is limited to its current fleet to operate services as there are no additional suitable diesel trains available to lease.

The DfT has insisted any new franchise for London Midland which will affect the line and the one serving Landywood, Bilbrook and Codsall will need to increase capacity by more than 30 per cent.

Mr Williamson said: “This is not a new issue for commuters in South Staffordshire. The service, especially at peak time trains, is grossly inadequate.

“I have used the service myself during busy commuter periods and it is clear that from the level of demand, the service needs serious improvement. It is obvious from the figures over the past few years that the number of rail journeys undertaken are increasing at a substantial rate.

“I welcome the fact that the Department for Transport have listened to passengers’ concerns and have insisted on a 30 per cent increase in peak capacity over all Birmingham services for the new franchise.

“Passengers deserve a better service than the one they are currently receiving.”

The West Midlands has seen passenger numbers soar in recent years. Last year there were 453,000 passenger journeys through Birmingham train stations in the afternoon peak hours of 4 to 7pm, up from 405,000 in 2014.

London Midland says it will be unable to increase capacity on any of its routes until the introduction of electric services in 2018.