Four-lane plan for M6 Junction 10 revealed - what do you think?

A design for the new M6 Junction 10 has been settled on – with two new bridges to replace existing ones by 2020 as the roundabout increases to four lanes.

The new design for the £64.5 million scheme has been chosen by Walsall Council and Highways England to reduce congestion, increase safety and improve links for businesses in the area.

Two new bridges will be constructed, increasing the junction’s number of lanes from two to four.

The Black Country Route (A454), a vital arterial carriageway which connects Walsall to Wolverhampton will be widened from Junction 10 to the Bentley Mill Way bridge, with enhancements made to the Wolverhampton Road and Bloxwich Lane junction.

Improvements will also be carried out to pedestrian and cycle facilities at the junction.

Councillor Lee Jeavons, deputy leader and portfolio holder for transport and regeneration at Walsall Council said: “Of the two, this chosen design is seen as the most effective at reducing congestion, offers the best value for money and will improve safety for all road users.

"Changes to the roundabout will not only cut travel time for motorists but encourage businesses and jobs to stay in the region and not move elsewhere.

“Improving the road network in the area will support the Darlaston area of the Black Country Enterprise Zone, which totals around 45 hectares of land.”

The current roundabout, built in the 1960s, will be replaced to avoid the need for extensive maintenance.

Around 8,000 vehicles pass through the junction every hour during peak periods but this new design will increase its capacity to 10,500 vehicles per hour.

The project is being jointly funded by Highways England and Walsall Council via the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership.

David Reed, project manager at Highways England, said: “Highways England and Walsall Council are both committed to cutting congestion and improving safety at M6 Junction 10.

“Working in partnership we have developed a design that will deliver more reliable journey times and, at the same time, provide a significant boost to the Midlands economy.”

Subject to receiving planning permission and completing further preparatory work prior to construction, building work is expected to start on site late 2018 and completed in around 2 years.

Members of the public can see the design at events this month – at the Village Hotel on February 15, from 2pm to 8pm, at the Holiday Inn from noon to 4pm on February 20 and on February 25 from 11am to 2pm at Boundary Mill.`