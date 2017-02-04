M5 roadworks: Plea to make M6 Toll free to ease delays during 18-month scheme

Calls are being made for the M6 Toll to be made free to drivers during a major roadworks scheme which will see the speed limit cut to 30mph on part of the M5.

Sandwell Council leader Steve Eling is calling for urgent action to ensure delays during the 18-month scheme on the M5, between West Bromwich and Oldbury, are kept to a minimum amid fears of gridlock misery on the motorway and surrounding towns.

It was announced this week that the speed limit between Junction 1 and 2 of the motorway would be reduced to just 30mph as work is carried out on the Oldbury viaduct – which is crossed by 160,000 vehicles a day – from April.

The work is expected to cause major delays. And Councillor Eling, leader of Sandwell Council, suggested removing charges from the toll road during the period to help ease congestion on the M5.

He said: “Highways England must recognise and deal with the massive impacts on our local roads this work create. Our concern is that the impact on the local network does not kill West Bromwich and Oldbury with 18 months of gridlock misery for local people.

“If our roads are gridlocked it would have serious consequences for the borough and could seriously affect our local economy and make our residents’ lives a misery for 18 months.”

Councillor Eling added: “We have made a number of suggestions to Highways England that we feel could help to reduce the effects on the stretch between Junction 1 and 2 and are hopeful that they take them on board.”

“We are pressing Highway England to ensure that traffic flows through our stretch of the M5 are reduced by encouraging drivers who do not want to use Junction 1 and 2 to use the M42 and M6 routes. We have also made it plain though that the slip roads at Junction 1 and 2 should remain open for local traffic.”

Highways England project manager Alastair Warnes said: “We have been working closely with key stakeholders, including local authorities and businesses, on this scheme. The work to repair the M5 Oldbury viaduct is vital and cannot be put off.

“We appreciate a busy stretch will be affected but we do everything possible to plan and manage our roadworks to keep traffic moving, minimise disruption and maximise safety.

“That includes ensuring that the slip roads between Junctions 1 and 2 will remain open for local traffic.”