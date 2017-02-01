M5 roadworks spell disruption with 30mph limit in place for 18 months

A 30mph speed limit will be in place on a stretch of the M5 for 18 months during a major roadworks scheme.

Drivers face the prospect of huge delays as details of the scheme to repair Oldbury viaduct were revealed.

The route between junctions one for West Bromwich and two for Oldbury of the M5 will be affected - with work expected to continue until the end of 2018.

Alternate sides of the carriageway will be closed, with two narrow lanes of traffic running in both directions on the opposite side.

Work will then switch to the other carriageway.

Highways England Project Manager Alastair Warnes said: "The work is part of Highways England’s plan to build a modern and resilient road network and is among a series of essential bridge maintenance schemes across the region.

"We appreciate a busy stretch will be affected by this work, but these are vital repairs that will ensure motorists continue to have safe and reliable journeys on this section of the M5 into the future."