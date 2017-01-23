Wheely great! Mechanic Neil shows off his crazy creations - VIDEO and PICTURES

A Midlands mechanic with an eye for the magical has displayed some of his most unusual car creations after an appeal by the Express & Star unearthed his talents.

Neil Turner, aged 60, from Codsall, has been a mechanic since he was 15.

Since then, he has also been creating his own, unique vehicles – including an aeroplane car, a canal boat and speed boat car as well as a horse motorbike and classic pink and black car.

He is also the owner of the so-called grass van. An image of the bizarre vehicle, covered from roof to alloys in artificial turf was published on the front of the Express & Star on January 12, with an appeal to readers to help find the owner.

Dozens of you contacted us to let us know about Neil, and now his weird and wonderful vehicles have been given the limelight they deserve.

Speaking of why he builds the unusual cars, Neil said: “I’m just interested in the mechanics of it all really.

“If it’s got an engine, then more likely than not, I’ll want to see how it works and take it all apart, and put it back together again in a bit of an unusual way.

“It’s just a bit of fun really, and I always get a good reaction from people when I drive the cars around.

“For Christmas last year, I changed the horse motorbike into a reindeer and the speed boat into Santa’s sleigh. That went down really well.

“The reaction you get from people as you drive around is amazing really.

“I try to think outside the box and put things together in an unusual way.

“It’s just a hobby really, but one that other people get to enjoy a bit too!”

The grass car however, is not one of Neil’s own creations.

He said: “I bought the car from a company in Manchester, as it was. I thought it was a good addition to the collection really.”

Soon, Neil plans to hand over his business to his son Josh, who is 33 from Whitmore Reans.

Neil said: “A bit of the madness has passed down to him too - he’s a stunt motorbike rider, so you could say it’s in the family!”

Speaking of his father’s creations, Josh said: “They’re pretty cool really aren’t they?

“He’s been doing it for as long as I can remember.

“Old Jag Engine 1956 Riley - the pink and black car - is my favourite I think, I’ve just always liked it.

“But I’ve been involved too - the black pick up Jag truck and the green Mercedes is mine. Modifying motors has been part of my life. I’ve been working in garages since I was around ten years old.

“The reason we do it I guess is for when you finally get them done and can go out and drive them and see people’s reactions. It’s great.”

Customers at Neil’s garage have also responded well to his creations over the years.

Antony Foy, aged 31 from Bushbury is a roofer, and regularly gets both his car and van checked at Neil’s Autos in Newbridge Street. He said: “I think they’re amazing really.

“When I see his creations, I ask him how he comes up with his ideas, but he just says ‘it just comes to me’.

“Some of the things he comes up with are totally incredible.”

* To find out more about Neil’s creations, call the garage on 01902 756903.