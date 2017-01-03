Months of roadworks planned on busy route between Hednesford and Rugeley

Drivers are set for more than two months of misery as gas works begin on the main route between Hednesford and Rugeley.

From today, two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place on the A460 at the junction of Walkers Rise until the end of March while National Grid Gas replaces old gas mains.

Rugeley councillor Alan Dudson said the work would cause ‘massive disruption’ on what is an ‘extremely busy road’ and urged National Grid bosses to get the work done quickly.

He said: “I am not hot happy about the situation, not happy at all. But the fact is the council do not have any control whatsoever over utilities. They are a rule to themselves.

“These works will cause massive disruption, especially for early morning and late-evening traffic.

“It is an extremely busy road and I would expect National Grid Gas to do all they can to keep the traffic flowing both ways.

“I also expect them to complete the work as fast as possible.”

National Grid Gas is carrying out the gas maintenance work to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes for the future.

The firm apologised for any inconvenience the work would cause motorists but promised to do its best to finish it as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “It is essential work. We are replacing the existing and ageing iron gas mains with brand new hard wearing plastic pipes.

“The work will secure safe and reliable gas supplies for local people until the end of the century.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience it causes motorists but we will do our best to complete the work as soon as we can.”

Drivers in Cannock will also be hit by problems on the A460 as separate work is carried out towards the south end of the route.

Two-way signals will be in place, this time between the junctions with the A5190 and Hayes Way, in Heath Hayes.

Staffordshire County Council is carrying out trial hole and investigation works as it looks at how to improve the route.

The work, also starting today, will carry on until Friday, January 20.

The Walkers Rise works are scheduled to finish on Friday, March 24.